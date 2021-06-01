Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,089. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

