Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,754,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,847. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

