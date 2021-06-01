Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

United Rentals stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $134.39 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

