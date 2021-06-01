Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 418,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 533.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 213,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 179,474 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 14.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,437. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $6,611,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.