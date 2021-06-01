EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $139.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $551.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.01. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.