Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend of $4.80 (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $175.00.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
