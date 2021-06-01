Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend of $4.80 (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

