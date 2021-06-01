Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

