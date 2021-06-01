F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Up 62.9% in May

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the April 29th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

