Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 108,745 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $671,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $328.27. The company had a trading volume of 303,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.50. The company has a market cap of $930.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

