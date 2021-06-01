FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,730,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

FDS stock opened at $334.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.01 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.