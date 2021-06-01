FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FARO. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.36. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

