Fifth Third Bancorp Has $119,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

OMCL opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

