Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $93,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

NYSE FFC opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

