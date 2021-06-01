Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWC. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF stock opened at $123.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $124.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

