Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 869 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

