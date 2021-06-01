Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

