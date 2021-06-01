Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $228,853,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth $17,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,927 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

