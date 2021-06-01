Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,200 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.18% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DUSA opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

