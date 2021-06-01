Financial Contrast: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) and The Competition

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Competitors 176 663 1085 34 2.50

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Competitors -3,035.64% -305.10% -22.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion -$211.90 million 70.86 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Competitors $405.90 million $35.95 million -54.34

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

