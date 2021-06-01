Financial Contrast: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) vs. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pulmonx and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63 Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 47.54 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -13.58 Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.41 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.26

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept -47.56% -91.82% -23.69%

Summary

Pulmonx beats Venus Concept on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis. The company also offers Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin; Venus Freeze Plus, a noninvasive device used in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for females for the noninvasive treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and rhytides; Venus Bliss, a device is used for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance. In addition, it provides NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX, a robotic systems to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

