First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

In other news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

