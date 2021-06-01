First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,912,747 shares.The stock last traded at $18.86 and had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $10,421,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,570,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $6,777,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 124.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.