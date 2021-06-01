Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Fisker and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fisker
|N/A
|N/A
|-$130.00 million
|($0.40)
|-33.15
|XPeng
|$895.68 million
|28.34
|-$418.70 million
|($1.62)
|-19.83
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fisker
|1
|2
|7
|0
|2.60
|XPeng
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 98.34%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $52.12, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than XPeng.
Profitability
This table compares Fisker and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fisker
|N/A
|-9.62%
|-5.76%
|XPeng
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
XPeng beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.