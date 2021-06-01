Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -33.15 XPeng $895.68 million 28.34 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -19.83

Fisker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPeng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 98.34%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $52.12, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPeng beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

