Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FIVE opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
