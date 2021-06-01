Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.40.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.