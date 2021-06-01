Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.73. Five Below reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.92. 646,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,046. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.