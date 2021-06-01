Flashstake Trading Down 32% Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Flashstake has a total market cap of $892,158.68 and $6,479.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flashstake has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00082328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00085677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.01022360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.68 or 0.09827164 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.