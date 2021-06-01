Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLUIF shares. BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Fluidra stock remained flat at $$30.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. Fluidra has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $30.50.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

