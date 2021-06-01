FlypMe (FYP) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 7% against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $500,606.40 and $827.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01019926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.90 or 0.09814258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092065 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.