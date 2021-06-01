Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $74.35 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $572.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.