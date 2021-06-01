Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $74.35 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $572.64 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
