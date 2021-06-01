Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

