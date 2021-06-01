Forsta AP Fonden Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $228.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.