Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 5,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $163.15. 121,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.