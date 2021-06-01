Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

