Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.93. The stock had a trading volume of 222,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day moving average is $226.05.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

