Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 98,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

