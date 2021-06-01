Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,428 shares of company stock worth $93,716,795 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

