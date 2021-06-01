Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 645.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Lam Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $657.36. 27,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $266.09 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

