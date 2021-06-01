Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,642. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

