Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,386 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,386 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.86. 19,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,081. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.08 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.