Forward Management LLC Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Physicians Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 232,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 15,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,629. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

