Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the April 29th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FORW stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Get Forwardly alerts:

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.