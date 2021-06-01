Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 4,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $972,441. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

