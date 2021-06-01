Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,975 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

