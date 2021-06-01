Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.7% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 122.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $6,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.71. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,992. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.