Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. 321,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,902,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $260.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

