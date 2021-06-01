Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
