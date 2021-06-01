Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

