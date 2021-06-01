Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

