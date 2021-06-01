Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.29

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 5795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last ninety days.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

