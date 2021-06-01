FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $90.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,000.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.28 or 0.07103514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.13 or 0.01889254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00497636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00184248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.51 or 0.00718076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00471659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.00419377 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,486,480,834 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

