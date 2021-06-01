Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.28. Funko posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,291 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.